SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of COPX opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

