Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

