Bensler LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

