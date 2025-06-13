Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $202.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.30.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

