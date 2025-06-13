Thomasville National Bank Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $811.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $773.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

