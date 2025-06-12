Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Venu in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Venu has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

