BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.79.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $165.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.