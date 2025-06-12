13,201 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,343,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,505,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GFL opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.04. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

