GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.1 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.750 EPS.
GitLab Stock Down 10.6%
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 in the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GitLab stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of GitLab worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
