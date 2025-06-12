Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 16.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 572.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,047 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 85,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

