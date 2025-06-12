apricus wealth LLC Sells 91,332 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,332 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

