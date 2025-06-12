Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.