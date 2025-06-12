US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

US Foods stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

