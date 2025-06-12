Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3%
NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
