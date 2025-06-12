LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

