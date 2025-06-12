Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $292.82 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

