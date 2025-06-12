Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Megaport Stock Performance
Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.
About Megaport
