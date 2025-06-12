Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Megaport Stock Performance

Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Get Megaport alerts:

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.