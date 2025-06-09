American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,431,000 after acquiring an additional 413,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 472,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,826,000 after buying an additional 2,353,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

