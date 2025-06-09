Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

