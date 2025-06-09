Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $384.15 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.