Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 5,634 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

