Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

