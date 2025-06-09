Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $274.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.