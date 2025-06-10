SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 20,267 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 353.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

