City Holding Co. Sells 472 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

