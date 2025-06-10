West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,091 shares of company stock worth $8,608,142. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

