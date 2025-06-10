Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $39.28 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 8.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.