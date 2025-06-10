Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $467.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

