Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

