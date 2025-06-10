Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
IVE opened at $191.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.