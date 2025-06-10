GB Group (LON:GBG) Releases Earnings Results

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

GBG opened at GBX 253.43 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £639.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

