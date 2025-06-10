Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.50. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

