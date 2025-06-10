Signet Financial Management LLC Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

