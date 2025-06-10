Promising Transportation Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Chevron, Zscaler, Samsara, and Union Pacific are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is moving goods or passengers—this includes airlines, railroads, shipping lines and trucking firms. Because freight and passenger volumes tend to rise and fall with overall economic activity, these stocks often serve as barometers of industrial output and consumer demand. Key factors influencing their performance include fuel costs, infrastructure capacity, regulatory changes and trade patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 28,140,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,713,389. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.94. 3,928,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.67. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,614.61. 174,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,954. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,990.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,933.48. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. 6,555,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,076. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.03. 3,015,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,031. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of IOT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 14,848,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,795. Samsara has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 2,953,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,020. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average of $232.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

