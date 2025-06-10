Oil Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value is closely tied to global oil prices, supply-and-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments and energy-related regulations, making them a key way for investors to gain exposure to the cyclical energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,030.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $919.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.97. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

