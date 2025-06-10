SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average of $190.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

