250,041 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after buying an additional 638,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after buying an additional 398,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

