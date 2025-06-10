Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 5,517 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

