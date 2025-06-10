Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Issues Earnings Results

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 29.42 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tatton Asset Management had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 36.32%.

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON TAM opened at GBX 658 ($8.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £397.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 603.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 644.87. Tatton Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 546 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($10.03).

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.