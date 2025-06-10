Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lennar were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

