First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.