Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

