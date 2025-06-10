Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.99 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

