Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 5,636 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

