Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 397 Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000.

Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

