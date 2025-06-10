Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 17,078 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 579.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

