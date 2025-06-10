Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 3,691 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.