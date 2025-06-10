The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

