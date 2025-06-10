City Holding Co. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

