Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BBN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

